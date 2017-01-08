Black ice threat looms during freezing weekend

A 13-year-old girl who was last seen near Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton, North Carolina is missing, according to a Facebook post from the Lumberton Police Department.More >>
The Myrtle beach Police Department is becoming the first in Horry County to bring eyes to the sky.More >>
Darlington Raceway will celebrate the 1985-89 era with Rock Legend Bret Michaels at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 September 3, according to a press release from Dennis Worden with Darlington Raceway.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatality in the Conway area. According to SCHP’s website, the collision occurred on 6199 Dongola Highway at around 5:30 a.m.More >>
One person was shot and wounded in Andrews Monday evening, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The person was transported to a nearby hospital, according to Jason Lesley, the public information officer for the GCSO.More >>
April's pregnancy is still on track, and keepers are urging viewers to keep a close eye on the giraffe's behavioral changes, which could indicate when she has gone into active labor.More >>
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
Tysen Benz hanged himself on March 14 but did not leave a note. His mother says her son had received text messages suggesting a girl he called a girlfriend had herself committed suicide.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
This year Americans have until April 18, a Tuesday, to file and pay federal taxes, partly because the traditional deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
