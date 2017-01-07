Hear from Clemson at championship media day - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hear from Clemson at championship media day

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
Connect
The Tigers are all smiles two days before the national championship (Source: WMBF Sports) The Tigers are all smiles two days before the national championship (Source: WMBF Sports)

TAMPA, FL (WMBF) - The Clemson Tigers are set to square off with Alabama for the national championship for the second straight season on Monday night. Kickoff is set for 8:00 ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. 

The Tigers held a player media day on Saturday before their final practice of the season. WMBF sports reporter Dan Fanning was in Tampa and caught up with several players in advance of Monday's game. Click on the videos to hear from the Tigers as they chase down their first title for the school since 1981. 

Copyright WMBF News 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    One person wounded by gunfire in Andrews

    One person wounded by gunfire in Andrews

    Monday, April 10 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-04-11 02:08:40 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person was shot and wounded in Andrews Monday evening, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The person was transported to a nearby hospital, according to Jason Lesley, the public information officer for the GCSO.

    More >>

    One person was shot and wounded in Andrews Monday evening, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The person was transported to a nearby hospital, according to Jason Lesley, the public information officer for the GCSO.

    More >>

  • Local attorney sheds light on Dylan Roof guilty plea

    Local attorney sheds light on Dylan Roof guilty plea

    Monday, April 10 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-04-11 02:01:45 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    Criminal defense attorney Greg McCollum says federal death penalties get overturned more often than not because the actual sentence itself can be appealed. By not also getting the death penalty in his state trial on Monday, McCollum says the chances of actually executing Dylan Roof became much more slim.

    More >>

    Criminal defense attorney Greg McCollum says federal death penalties get overturned more often than not because the actual sentence itself can be appealed. By not also getting the death penalty in his state trial on Monday, McCollum says the chances of actually executing Dylan Roof became much more slim.

    More >>

  • Hundreds help put on Monday After the Masters

    Hundreds help put on Monday After the Masters

    Monday, April 10 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-04-11 00:43:11 GMT
    Gary Pelehaty and Dick Jones coordinate shuttle vans for Monday After the Masters (Source: Amy Lipman)Gary Pelehaty and Dick Jones coordinate shuttle vans for Monday After the Masters (Source: Amy Lipman)

    500 people volunteer for Monday after the Masters doing a total of 30 different jobs.

    More >>

    500 people volunteer for Monday after the Masters doing a total of 30 different jobs.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly