Hear from Clemson at championship media day

One person was shot and wounded in Andrews Monday evening, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The person was transported to a nearby hospital, according to Jason Lesley, the public information officer for the GCSO.More >>
Criminal defense attorney Greg McCollum says federal death penalties get overturned more often than not because the actual sentence itself can be appealed. By not also getting the death penalty in his state trial on Monday, McCollum says the chances of actually executing Dylan Roof became much more slim.More >>
500 people volunteer for Monday after the Masters doing a total of 30 different jobs.More >>
Joe Necessary, a retired Myrtle Beach Police officer died tragically this weekend in a motorcycle accident at age 46. His funeral will be held Thursday, and his friends and family remembered him as an amazing member of the community.More >>
The numerous stories and reports about heroin and prescription drug abuse in our area are alarming, and are leading to reforms. Law enforcement is fighting the problem on the streets, and federal regulators are going after doctors. One Myrtle Beach woman says she's suffering as a result.More >>
