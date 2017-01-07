Myrtle Beach police arrest man on charges related to terrorism

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police in Myrtle Beach arrested a man after pulling his fingerprint from a letter threatening to detonate explosives at several locations in the city.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby, MBPD received the letter Jan. 5 detailing a threat to detonate explosives at three locations if specific demands were not met.

MBPD’s Crime Scene Unit matched a fingerprint to that of Robert Harris, 44, who had been previously arrested on charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and carjacking. He had been at J. Reuben Long Detention Center since that arrest.

He was transferred Saturday to MBPD and charged with possession or use of a weapon of mass destruction in the furtherance of an act of terrorism.

It was determined the explosives do not exist.

