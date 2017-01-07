Myrtle Beach police arrest man on charges related to terrorism

One person was shot and wounded in Andrews Monday evening, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The person was transported to a nearby hospital, according to Jason Lesley, the public information officer for the GCSO.More >>
Criminal defense attorney Greg McCollum says federal death penalties get overturned more often than not because the actual sentence itself can be appealed. By not also getting the death penalty in his state trial on Monday, McCollum says the chances of actually executing Dylan Roof became much more slim.More >>
500 people volunteer for Monday after the Masters doing a total of 30 different jobs.More >>
Joe Necessary, a retired Myrtle Beach Police officer died tragically this weekend in a motorcycle accident at age 46. His funeral will be held Thursday, and his friends and family remembered him as an amazing member of the community.More >>
The numerous stories and reports about heroin and prescription drug abuse in our area are alarming, and are leading to reforms. Law enforcement is fighting the problem on the streets, and federal regulators are going after doctors. One Myrtle Beach woman says she's suffering as a result.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
A state judge sentenced Dylann Roof on 13 state counts in the June 2015 Charleston church shooting Monday afternoon.More >>
Robert Bentley has officially resigned as Alabama's governor, according to supernumerary District Attorney Ellen Brooks.More >>
