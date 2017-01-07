North Myrtle Beach Rescue offers tips to protect your household from the cold

The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad announced Saturday evening some precautions to take around your house as temperatures drop. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad announced Saturday evening some precautions to take around your house as temperatures drop.

These tips can keep your pipes from freezing and keep you safe:

Remove garden houses from outside faucets

Use insulated faucet caps. If you don't have any, you can always wrap your faucets with a towel or even newspapers.

Open the doors of your cabinets under your sinks.

Close vents under your home, if you have them.

If you have uninsulated pipes under your home, let the water drip at night. If you aren't sure if your pipes may freeze, you can let your faucets drip at night.

Make sure you bring any pets inside.

Many people use electric space heaters when it gets cold. Make sure items that can catch fire, such as furniture, bedding, curtains and clothes are at least 3 feet from the heater.

Never use a space heater at night when you are sleeping. Always turn it off before you fall asleep.

Never use an extension cord with a space heater.

Keep an eye out for your elderly or infirm neighbors.

Don't get too upset with the cold. The forecast for the end of the week has temperatures in the 70s once again. As they say, if you don't like the weather in the Grand Strand - wait an hour.

