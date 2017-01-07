Man robs CVS after release from jail

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested for armed robbery of a CVS in Myrtle Beach shortly after his release from jail on other charges.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the robbery took place around 11 a.m. at 512 South Kings Highway. Officers took Jesse Roberts, 24, into custody about an hour later.

According to jail records, he had previously been arrested for possessing a schedule-one controlled substance and public intoxication.

