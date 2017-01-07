Man robs CVS after release from jail

500 people volunteer for Monday after the Masters doing a total of 30 different jobs.More >>
Joe Necessary, a retired Myrtle Beach Police officer died tragically this weekend in a motorcycle accident at age 46. His funeral will be held Thursday, and his friends and family remembered him as an amazing member of the community.More >>
The numerous stories and reports about heroin and prescription drug abuse in our area are alarming, and are leading to reforms. Law enforcement is fighting the problem on the streets, and federal regulators are going after doctors. One Myrtle Beach woman says she's suffering as a result.More >>
A sold-out crowd of over 6,000 fans packed the Dye Course to watch athletes and celebrities compete for the 23rd year at the Hootie and the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am. The team led by Web.com player Jimmy Gunn and NHL legend Grant Fuhr won the tournament by shooting 18 under par.More >>
Coastal Carolina University confirms that the investigative report detailing allegations against the school’s cheerleading team was finalized on April 6, the same day it was released to the public. WMBF News asked why this report was released, but not other documents requested, a week after WMBF News was the first to report on the allegations. A school spokeswoman replied by email, saying the investigation is ongoing.More >>
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
The incident happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
Are you in need of a job with flexibility? Amazon is looking to fill 5,000 part-time positions, and the job doesn't require you to leave your home.More >>
A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.More >>
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is withholding information from KTRE which it is not withholding from other media outlets on a recent murder case involving a murder suspect they apprehended in Henderson County.More >>
