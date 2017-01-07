SLIDESHOW: Winter weather arrives in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Two programs are expanding into two different schools in Florence School District One. Leaders said those programs will help more students excel in the classroom. Recently the board of education decided to expand the Montessori program at McLaurin Elementary. As of right now the program is only offered to a select few students, but come next school year it will be offered school-wide.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach is offering free swimming lessons in May. Registration is underway for the “Splash without Cash” program, which offers free basic swim lessons specifically for non-swimmers ages 5 and up. The program teaches water safety and survival skills to children, teens and adults.More >>
A victim said that five men approached him and one of the unknown suspects asked if he had cash, and attempted to rob him in the area of 7th Avenue North and Chester Street Sunday morning, according to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
The Publix at Prince Creek Village Center, located at 11920 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet, is scheduled to open Wednesday, May 3 at 7:00 a.m., according to a press release from the supermarket.More >>
The 23rd annual Monday After the Masters began Monday morning at The Dye Club at Barefoot Landing Resort. This is the 15th year the charity golf tournament is being held at The Dye Club. The Dye Club is well known among Grand Strand golf courses, and is consistently ranked in the top.More >>
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
The incident happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.More >>
A state judge sentenced Dylann Roof on 13 state counts in the June 2015 Charleston church shooting Monday afternoon.More >>
As Lieutenant Governor, Kay Ivey is the first in line to succeed the Governor. She also serves as the President of the Alabama Senate.More >>
The impeachment hearings for Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley are in recess. No restart time was given, but members were asked to stay close.More >>
Alabama's 53rd Governor, Robert Julian Bentley, will resign from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and will plead guilty to misdemeanor charges instead of felony charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
