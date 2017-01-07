Winter weather causes cancellations at Myrtle Beach International Airport

A victim said that five men approached him and one of the unknown suspects asked if he had cash, and attempted to rob him in the area of 7th Avenue North and Chester Street Sunday morning, according to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
A victim said that five men approached him and one of the unknown suspects asked if he had cash, and attempted to rob him in the area of 7th Avenue North and Chester Street Sunday morning, according to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
The Publix at Prince Creek Village Center, located at 11920 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet, is scheduled to open Wednesday, May 3 at 7:00 a.m., according to a press release from the supermarket.More >>
The Publix at Prince Creek Village Center, located at 11920 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet, is scheduled to open Wednesday, May 3 at 7:00 a.m., according to a press release from the supermarket.More >>
The 23rd annual Monday After the Masters began Monday morning at The Dye Club at Barefoot Landing Resort. This is the 15th year the charity golf tournament is being held at The Dye Club. The Dye Club is well known among Grand Strand golf courses, and is consistently ranked in the top.More >>
The 23rd annual Monday After the Masters began Monday morning at The Dye Club at Barefoot Landing Resort. This is the 15th year the charity golf tournament is being held at The Dye Club. The Dye Club is well known among Grand Strand golf courses, and is consistently ranked in the top.More >>
At least one person was killed in a wreck in Horry County Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened in a southbound lane of SC 31 at US 501 at 5:51 p.m.More >>
At least one person was killed in a wreck in Horry County Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened in a southbound lane of SC 31 at US 501 at 5:51 p.m.More >>
The outdoor burn ban has been lifted for the unincorporated areas of Horry County Monday morning due to improved conditions, according to a press release. Horry County Fire Rescue will continue to monitor conditions.More >>
The outdoor burn ban has been lifted for the unincorporated areas of Horry County Monday morning due to improved conditions, according to a press release. Horry County Fire Rescue will continue to monitor conditions.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
The incident happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
Other passengers were outraged by the incident, which happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
A judge sentenced Dylann Roof, the 23-year-old convicted on federal charges in the Emanuel AME Church shooting, to life without the possibility of parole Monday.More >>
A judge sentenced Dylann Roof, the 23-year-old convicted on federal charges in the Emanuel AME Church shooting, to life without the possibility of parole Monday.More >>
Impeachment hearings are set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday for Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley.More >>
Impeachment hearings are set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday for Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
The Alabama Republican Party Steering Committee is calling on Gov. Robert Bentley to step down from office.More >>
The Alabama Republican Party Steering Committee is calling on Gov. Robert Bentley to step down from office.More >>
Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.More >>
Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.More >>
A SWAT situation at a Suwanee apartment complex is over and two teens accused of killing one of the suspect's grandparents are now in custody.More >>
A SWAT situation at a Suwanee apartment complex is over and two teens accused of killing one of the suspect's grandparents are now in custody.More >>