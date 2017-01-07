Winter weather causes cancellations at Myrtle Beach Internationa - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Winter weather causes cancellations at Myrtle Beach International Airport

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Winter weather has caused some flights coming into and departing from Myrtle Beach International Airport to be canceled.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Winter weather has caused some flights coming into and departing from Myrtle Beach International Airport to be canceled.

According to MYR’s website, five arrivals, including flights from Boston and Charlotte, and 13 departures, including flights to Atlanta and Charlotte, have been canceled.

View full lists of flight statuses here.

