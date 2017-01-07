Missing Brunswick Co. teen previously seen in SC found safe

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday morning a missing 14-year-old girl and a missing 16-year-old boy who were spotted earlier in the week in Hamer have been found safe.

According to a post on the BCSO Facebook page, Macayla Wallace and River Boyd were located and are safe.

