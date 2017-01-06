Debbie Reynolds visited Myrtle Beach in 2007 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Debbie Reynolds visited Myrtle Beach in 2007

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Debbie Reynolds and Harry Love Debbie Reynolds and Harry Love

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher’s mother, visited the former Rivoli Theatre on Chester Street in 2007 at the invitation of the late Harry Love, according to Myrtle Beach Government’s Facebook post.

During her visit at the theatre, Reynolds signed one of her movie posters.

The post states that the city currently leases the Rivoli Theatre to Ground Zero, which renovated the building and is using it for youth groups and as a performance venue.

