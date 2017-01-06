Nichols preparing for harsh winter weather, still struggling after Matthew

Southgate neighbors have been finding graffiti spray painted on their homes and fences.More >>
The body of a man reported missing in March was found in Black River in Georgetown County, and now two people have been charged in connection with his death while a third suspect is sought.More >>
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded after a dog attacked a child and father Sunday afternoon.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family whose home on Southern Pines Drive in Myrtle Beach was damaged by a fire Sunday morning.More >>
The woman and her husband claimed doctors gave her the wrong drug, which paralyzed her.More >>
