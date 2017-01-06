Meals on Wheels program checking on elderly before weekend storm

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF ) - Meals on Wheels of Horry County were checking on the elderly before the winter weather approaches.

Karen Lasala, has been a Meals on Wheels volunteers for 10 years, she says it's an honor to drop off hot meals to senior citizens. " It is a pleasure for me to do and it's an honor because we're all going to be in that boat one day, where we're all going to be seniors, and I would hope somebody would look in on me," said Lasala.

Meals on Wheels delivers food to seniors, who often live alone Monday through Friday, Lasala and other volunteers are making sure their clients on their route will have everything they need to be safe and warm for the weekend.

Lasala added, "We want to make sure they're okay, and that they have what they need in case they can't get out."

Kathy Eden, Director of Meals on Wheels Horry County says often times, the elderly are forgotten. The organization is Christian-based, and operates on donations through the help of volunteers, either working in the kitchen, cooking and preparing the meals, or delivering. Eden, says Horry County has a huge elderly population, and resources to help them is limited.

"Many of our routes are full, and we can't anymore, I will refer them to other agencies who may have full routes as well and may not take them, this is a retirement town, in addition to a resort town, but the older the retirees get they're more need there will be, and it's sad," explained Eden.

Eden says many of their clients they deliver to, are alone. "We have been to a home where somebody has fallen or gotten ill and they need to go to the hospital, or they just want to talk you know when you are alone all day, and you are elderly many times you just want to somebody to talk to.

Meals on Wheels delivers Monday through Friday, Eden says they don't have the resources to provide extra meals for the weekend, so the volunteers try to make sure they do as much as they can, to make sure the seniors will be inside with everything they need before it get extremely cold.

"A lot of time we're the only person they see all day and they count on us to make sure they're okay," said Lasala.

"We were blessed to get a donation to give our clients for Christmas blankets, nice blankets, many of them sit and read, and to give them a big blanket to cuddle up with is a blessing," said Eden.

