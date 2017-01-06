Police: Driver sped away with person attached to car, struck tree

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are investigating a single car motor vehicle accident that occurred January 5 on Dewitt and 16th Avenue, according to CPD’s press release.

A bail bondsman tried to pull someone out from a vehicle who was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Marlboro County. The vehicle sped away with an individual attached to the driver's door, and struck a tree the release states.

They were both transported to Grand Strand Hospital with potentially life threatening injuries, according to the release.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is assisting with this investigation.

