Georgetown Co. deputies ask for assistance in ATV theft

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen Yamaha All-Terrain Vehicle that was last seen January 5 at 1:30 p.m. on 429 Kent Road, according to GCSO’s press release.

The 2008 ATV was taken from the back of the yard of the location, the press release states.

The Yamaha Grizzly 700 is mostly red in color with black effects.

Anyone who has information regarding the stolen property is asked to contact 843-546-5101.

