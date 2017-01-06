Several school districts announce 2-hour delays Monday due to weather

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Due to the extreme cold weather conditions this weekend and Monday, several school districts have announced two-hour delays.

All Marlboro County School District schools will operate on a two-hour delay for staff and students on Monday, Jan. 9, according to news releases from the districts. All district operations are delayed for two hours, Marlboro County School District's release states. Bus pick-up schedules will operate on a delay, and buses will operate on their normal routes. Classes will dismiss at their normal time unless otherwise announced. No breakfast will be served Monday, but lunches will still be served.

“It is our goal to make weather related decisions as soon as practical,” the release states. “In the event of inclement weather, the Marlboro County School District takes every precaution to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

Robeson County public schools will also have a two-hour delay along with Primetime Morning Care.

All Scotland County Schools students and staff will be on a two-hour delay Monday, except bus drivers, who will be on a one-hour delay.

All Lee County School District schools will operate on a two-hour delay - students are to report to school at 10 a.m. and staff are to report at 9:30 a.m.

Horry County Schools and Georgetown County Schools will operate on their regular schedule Monday, according to news releases from those districts.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.