Several school districts announce 2-hour delays Monday due to weather

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded after a dog attacked a child and father Sunday afternoon.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family whose home on Southern Pines Drive in Myrtle Beach was damaged by a fire Sunday morning.More >>
At least one person was killed in a wreck in Horry County Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened in a southbound lane of SC 31 at US 501 at 5:51 p.m.More >>
A man who barricaded himself in a Georgetown motel after allegedly firing shots into a house and a car was taken into custody Sunday morning.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A SWAT situation at a Suwanee apartment complex is over and two teens accused of killing one of the suspect's grandparents are now in custody.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
A Marksville man at the center of a high-profile murder case is now facing charges. Christopher Few, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish on charges of domestic abuse battery, according to records from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
