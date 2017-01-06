Police catch Hartsville man breaking into cars at apartment complex

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville man was arrested early Thursday morning after police apparently caught him in the act of breaking into a car at a Hartsville apartment complex.

Officers were at the complex on Washington Street investigating a theft from a car when they heard the sounds of breaking glass nearby at another complex, according to a news release from the Hartsville Police Department.

Lance Corporal Jeremy Curtis investigated, and saw a person in a hoodie leaning in through a car window, the release states. As Curtis approached the suspect, he fled on foot. Curtis was able to catch up to the suspect after a brief foot chase, and the suspect was arrested without further resistance.

Officers found two other cars in the complex had their windows broken and items removed, according to the release. Some of the items were recovered after the foot chase.

The suspect, Darius Dickey, was taken to the Darlington County Detention Center to await bond for five counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, the release states.

The Hartsville PD encourages the public to remove valuables from their cares, park in well-lit areas or close to the doors of businesses when possible, and take extra care to keep firearms inside the home instead of a vehicle.

