Cancellations announced ahead of winter weather this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Due to the threat of severe winter weather this weekend, several events and other services have been cancelled. Below is a list of cancellations that have been announced so far – stay tuned to this story as we learn about more.

-The wrestling tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Dreher High School, in which Hartsville High was scheduled to compete, has been cancelled, according to a news release from the district.

-The Darlington High School varsity basketball games at Lakewood and the boys and girls home games against Lugoff-Elgin are canceled Friday due to a concern for traveling conditions, according to a news release from the district. The games between Hartsville and Lugoff-Elgin have been rescheduled for Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. in Hartsville, and no make-up date for the Lakewood games has been announced yet.

-All Robeson Community College Emergency Medical Science classes are cancelled for this weekend due to the potential adverse weather, according to the school’s public information officer.

-The Horry County Museum’s scheduled program at 1 p.m. Saturday by Roger Stroup, Major Themes in South Carolina History, has been cancelled due to the weather forecast, and will be postponed until a later date, according to a news release from the county government. The SC Hall of Fame Film Series premiere is still scheduled to take place at 4 p.m.

-The Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority has cancelled Florence bus services for Saturday, January 7 due to the hazardous weather forecast and potential for unsafe road conditions, according to a news release from the department. Commuter bus service to Myrtle Beach from Marion and Lake City will operate, however, the return trip will begin at least one hour early. The return time will be announced during the trips to Myrtle Beach. More service advisories will be forthcoming for Sunday and Monday.

-The Coast RTA is monitoring the weather patterns for this weekend to make any determinations in service changes, according to a news release. At this time, they plan to run service as scheduled, but service delays may be experienced due to road conditions.

- The Florence County Library System will be closed on Saturday due to weather conditions, according to the library’s press release.

Stay tuned to this story for more cancellation announcements as they come in. If you have a cancellation announcement, you can e-mail newstips@wmbfnews.com with that information.

