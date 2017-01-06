BREAKING: Police on scene of shooting in Socastee - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING: Police on scene of shooting in Socastee

By Jessica Cinardo, Executive Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting early Friday morning in the Socastee area.

Horry County Detectives are just beginning their investigation and there are no suspects at this time, according to Horry County Police Sgt. Danny Furr.

Detectives are expected to remain at the scene for a while as they investigate the double shooting, said Furr.

Crime scene tape was set up around a home on Weeks Drive when WMBF News arrived around 2 a.m. Both Horry County Police and Horry County Fire Rescue were at the scene.

A WMBF News photographer watched as two ambulances left the scene. They also saw officers in the area with their weapons drawn.

No other information is available at this time. WMBF News will bring you more details as they become available.

