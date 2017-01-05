3 people transported to hospital after Loris structure fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

3 people transported to hospital after Loris structure fire

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people were transported to Grand Strand Medical Center after a structure fire occurred on 1895 Salem Circle in the Loris area Thursday night, according to Bill Martin with Horry County Fire Rescue.

At this time, the condition of the people are unknown.

WMBF News will provide more information as it becomes available.

  2 charged with deaths of 4 SC inmates

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning. 

