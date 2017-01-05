3 people transported to hospital after Loris structure fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people were transported to Grand Strand Medical Center after a structure fire occurred on 1895 Salem Circle in the Loris area Thursday night, according to Bill Martin with Horry County Fire Rescue.

At this time, the condition of the people are unknown.

