3 people transported to hospital after Loris structure fire

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help Saturday night finding a missing man.More >>
After allowing three runs in the eighth and ninth innings to go down three, #26 Coastal Carolina got a two-run home run from Dalton Ewing and bases-loaded, two-run single by Cory Wood to pull out a 9-8, walk-off win over Louisiana Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
One person died after a single-car crash in Darlington Sunday.More >>
At least one person was killed in a wreck in Horry County Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened in a southbound lane of SC 31 at US 501 at 5:51 p.m.More >>
The North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Department hosted the First Annual Touch-a-Truck Saturday.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
