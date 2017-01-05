Conway, Marion provide warming shelters during winter weather - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway, Marion provide warming shelters during winter weather

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
(Source: City of Marion's press release)

CONWAY, MARION (WMBF) – Conway and Marion will provide warming shelters Saturday through Monday during the freezing winter weather, according to the cities’ press releases.

If there are no occupants by 10:00 pm, the Conway shelters will close. Cots, blankets and pillows will be available, along with snacks and beverages.  Pets are not allowed, according to Conway’s press release.

Below are the dates and the locations for each day:

  • Saturday, January 7, 2017 - Conway Senior Center; 1519 Mill Pond Road
  • Sunday, January 8, 2017 -   Conway Senior Center; 1519 Mill Pond Road
  • Monday, January 9, 2017 - Mary Thompson Center; 1009 17th Avenue

The city of Marion will open a warming shelter at the fire station located on Bond Street at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning through Monday morning.

