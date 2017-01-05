American Red Cross releases local blood drive locations

GRAND STRAND, PEE DEE SC (WMBF) – The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donations due to a severe winter blood shortage, according to a press release from the organization.

The American Red Cross received 37,000 fewer donations in November and December, and is now asking for the public’s assistance.

“Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on,” said Nick Gehrig, Communications Director, of American Red Cross Blood Services.

Below is a list of blood drives in Darlington, Florence, Horry, Marion, and Marlboro counties:

Darlington County:

1/11/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, 1304 West Bobo Newson Hwy.

Florence County:

1/4/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/6/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/6/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lowes - Florence, 2301 David H McLeod Blvd

1/7/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/10/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/10/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 225 West Cheves Street

1/11/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/13/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/14/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/17/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/18/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/19/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Vulcraft, 1501 W Darlington St

1/19/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Florence Darlington Tech, 2715 W. Lucas Street

1/19/2017: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Magnolia Mall, 2701 DAVID MCLEOD BLVD

1/20/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/20/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Florence County Recreation, 710 South Irby Street

1/21/2017: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/13/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Carolina Academy, 315 North Country Club Road

Horry County:

1/9/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Little River United Methodist Church, 1629 Hwy 17

1/13/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waccamaw Community Hospital, 4070 Highway 17 Bypass

1/13/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waccamaw Medical Park South, 4367 Riverwood Drive

1/15/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 572 Cypress Avenue

1/17/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Belin United Methodist Church, 4183 Highway 17 Business

1/4/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., SeaGlass Towers, 1400 N. Ocean Blvd

1/4/2017: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/5/2017: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/6/2017: 7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/10/2017: 7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/11/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Santee Cooper - Grand Strand, 305A Gardner Lacy Road

1/11/2017: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/12/2017: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/13/2017: 7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/17/2017: 7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/18/2017: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/19/2017: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Healthfinders at Coastal Grand Mall, 2000 Coastal Grand Circle #520

1/19/2017: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/20/2017: 7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/22/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Andrew Catholic Church, 3501 N. Kings Hwy., Suite 101

1/12/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Ave South

1/6/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Walmart-Myrtle Beach North, 550 Hwy 17 North

1/9/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church - Surfside, 711 16th Avenue North

Marion County:

1/7/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marion Baptist Church, 106 South Main Street

1/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ebenezer Southern United Methodist Church, 1048 Dudley Road

1/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ebenezer Southern United Methodist Church, 1048 Dudley Road

1/20/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Anderson Brothers Bank, 102 North Main Street, Po Box 310

Marlboro County:

1/5/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bennettsville Community Center, 714 N. Marlboro Road

