33rd Annual Grand Strand Boat and Sportsman Show starts Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Enjoy the outdoors, indoors this weekend. The Grand Strand Boat and Sportsman Expo kickoff this weekend.

The show is in its 33rd year, and is being held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. This year, organizers say they have a full line up of boats, watercraft, fishing gear, and just about everything for the great outdoors. Participants say this event is the the kick off to the season, and sales for the boating industry are strong.

"They are making them like high end luxury cars now, that is what the boating industry is going to with the different interiors and options they are putting them in these boats," says Joseph Hucks, with Sportsman Choice Marine, located in Little River, SC.

Hundreds of boat, stretch as far as the eye can see inside the exhibit hall at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. "There was a wide range of different model boats, any type of boat for any boater, is what you are going see at this show," explained Hucks.

Local vendors and shops with boating accessories, fishing gear, dockage systems and everything for the upcoming boating season, will be available.

Seminars and events, will be held the entire weekend to keep the entire family entertained. Inshore and offshore experts will share their knowledge of fishing the Carolina Coast, and there will also be boating and safety seminars for new boaters.

Hucks said, "Well it's a good place to come and start if you are thinking about getting a boat in the near future it's definitely a good place to see a variety of different model boats you can get on and off a lot of them, not knowing what you want this is the place to come to figure it out."

The event starts January 6 at 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 7 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 8 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

