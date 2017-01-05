Police seek identity of suspect in burglary of Charlotte Road re - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police seek identity of suspect in burglary of Charlotte Road residence

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are seeking the identity of a man who was involved in a burglary incident at a residence on Charlotte Road during the night of October 19, 2016.

If anyone has any information the identity of this man, contact Detective Eddy with the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1903.

