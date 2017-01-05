Cost to dispose of waste could go up 30 pct., Conway leaders want answers

At least one person was killed in a wreck in Horry County Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened in a southbound lane of SC 31 at US 501 at 5:51 p.m.More >>
A man who barricaded himself in a Georgetown motel after allegedly firing shots into a house and a car was taken into custody Sunday morning.More >>
One person is in custody after hitting and killing a pedestrian with his car and fleeing the scene Sunday in Horry County.More >>
One person died after a single-car crash in Darlington Sunday.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help Saturday night finding a missing man.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.More >>
The woman and her husband claimed doctors gave her the wrong drug, which paralyzed her.More >>
It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
