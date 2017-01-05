Suspect captured, charged in sexual assault of Georgetown Co. teen

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl from Georgetown County Thursday, according to GCSO’s press release.

James E. Klinger, 19, was wanted in connection to a sexual assault, which occurred several times in the Murrells Inlet area during the month of September, the release states.

Klinger is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct, one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of kidnapping.

The release states that Klinger was taken into custody by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office. He was later transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center.

