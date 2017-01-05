Man shot in torso in Lumberton Wednesday night

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue announced Saturday via Facebook it will add a new Chevy Colorado pickup truck to its fleet of ocean rescue vehicles.More >>
The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders’ attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely.More >>
A much anticipated pitchers’ duel lived up to the hype as the teams combined for just six hits and one run – a solo home run by the Ragin’ Cajuns in the second inning – as #26 Coastal Carolina was edged 1-0 by #20 Louisiana Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
After Hurricane Matthew blew through and the power eventually came back on, many people’s lives started returning to normal. However, those who experienced historic flooding are still working to get back to that.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives Judiciary Committee ordered that the temporary restraining order issued by the Circuit Court of Montgomery County on April 7 is stayed.More >>
