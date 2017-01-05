Man shot in torso in Lumberton Wednesday night - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man shot in torso in Lumberton Wednesday night

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A 23-year-old man was found shot in the torso on E. 10th Street in Lumberton Wednesday night, according to a Lumberton Police news release.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a person shot at 800 E. 10th Street, the release states. Officers found a 23-year-old man had been shot in the torso. A this time, it does not appear his injuries are life-threatening.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information can call Detective Jennifer White at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

