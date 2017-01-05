Injury accident blocks southbound lanes of US 501 near Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Injury accident blocks southbound lanes of US 501 near Conway

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic accident with injuries is blocking all southbound lanes of Highway 501 south of Conway.

The accident was reported at about 7:36 a.m. on U.S. 501 southbound at Academy Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A SCDOT traffic camera at Waccamaw Drive shows a significant back-up of traffic in the southbound lanes of U.S. 501.

