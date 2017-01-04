Deputies ask for assistance in motorcycle theft

ANDREWS, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen Yamaha dirt bike that was last seen December 29, 2016 at approximately 10:00 p.m., according to a press release.

Deputies were notified December 30, 2016 of a missing dirt bike from 74 Gambel Avenue in the Andrews area, the release states.

The 2004 dirt bike is mostly blue in color and labeled with the number 98.

Anyone who has information regarding the stolen motorcycle is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5101.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.