All lanes blocked at County Line Road in Georgetown - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

All lanes blocked at County Line Road in Georgetown

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – There is an accident involving injuries, and all lanes are blocked at County Line Road in Georgetown, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website.

The accident was reported at 6:29 Wednesday afternoon, the website states.

Stay with WMBF News for the latest updates.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly