UPDATE: Missing former Sardis-Timmonsville fire chief found in Columbia

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The former Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Chief Billy Ward was located in Columbia at Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital, according to Florence County Emergency Management.

Ward was last seen driving his blue 2006 Chevy Uplander in the Timmonsville area around 2:00 Wednesday afternoon, officials stated.

Florence County Emergency Management confirmed at 6:30 Wednesday he was located in Columbia.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.