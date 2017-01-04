Suspect arrested for attempted murder that injured 3 in November

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement agencies combined to arrest a man who was wanted in connection with a shooting that injured three people on November 24, 2016 on 923 White Street, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department’s press release.

The investigation resulted in the identification of James Anthony Chestnut as the shooter in this incident, the release states.

According to online records, Chestnut is charged with three counts of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and firing into a dwelling.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.