Deal Diva: Gym discounts to kickstart resolutions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Now that you've made the decision to get up and get moving for the new year, there are several local gyms offering incentives to get you in the door. Here are a few deals from local gyms to help get your weight loss goals started.

Anytime Fitness- 3856 S. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach.

From January 2- 15, 2017 anyone interested can join Anytime Fitness for $1. The enrollment which is typically $99 is just one dollar for January. As part of the promotion, the $49 processing is waived. The deal also includes a free fitness consultation plus a 30-day fitness plan.

The first month is waived but monthly fee is $35 if you used a debit or credit card. Students, seniors, military, and EFT the price is $33 per month. A 24-month membership is required to be eligible to join for "Join for $1" sale.



Fitness Edge- 3881 Renee Drive, Myrtle Beach.

Fitness Edge in Carolina Forest can get your fitness routine in high gear, the gym facility is offering the Intro to Fitness program, it's an eight-week program to make your resolution a reality.

Kelly Bontatibus, Membership Director at Fitness Edge, says the program will anybody help achieve their goals."It's the total package, it's the perfect starter pack for anyone wanting to get into fitness for the first time, or getting back into it after a while."

The program is $179, there is no contract, and no membership is required. The program includes a wellness consultation, weekly tracking, weekly webinars, access to more than 25 group exercise classes, and gym access to both Fitness Edge locations. Also, six personal training sessions.

"You have sessions with a trainer six sessions. One- on -one with your own trainer, you can ask them questions, they are going to teach you how to do the movements, they are going to show how many reps to do of everything to accomplish your specific goal," explained Bontatibus.

Core Fitness of Myrtle Beach, 1141 Robert M. Grissom Parkway.

At Core Fitness it's half off monthly fees for the first two months you join. The gym has accepted canned good donations to offer half of the prices of a monthly membership fee. Currently there are two membership prices. $25 for a basic membership. For $39.95, it's a basic membership plus access to all fitness classes offered. There's no long term contract.

TITLE Boxing Club, 1217 38th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach.

Carl Monsour, owner of TITLE Boxing Club says boxing is the oldest workout, and its the best workout. "You can actually burn 1,000 calories in our one hour class," said Monsour.

The boxing facility is celebrating its one year anniversary, and to celebrate and help people get their new year off to a healthy start they are discounting membership fees for the month of January.

"Everything is for January, there's no enrollment fees, there's nothing else due to start it's only $20.17 to get your membership at Title Boxing," said Monsour.

For only $20.17, you can join, and attend all the classes and workout at your own pace. "We're a boxing workout, so you are going to get a great workout, there's not hitting, there's no combat, it is all about the workout, but you are going to learn a lot about boxing," explained Monsour.

