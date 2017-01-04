UPDATE: Woman arrested for Florence stabbing

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence woman is facing charges for a stabbing that sent a person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies were called to 209 Old Mars Bluff Road in Florence at 2:45 Wednesday morning for the stabbing, according to a press release from Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital for emergency treatment of the wounds.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Concepscion Carmela Robinson in connection with the incident, the release states.

Robinson was booked into the Florence County Detention Center around 2:18 a.m. Thursday, according to the jail’s website.

Robinson is charged with Assault and Battery First Degree.

