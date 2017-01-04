Florence police seek identity of Walmart shoplifting suspect - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence police seek identity of Walmart shoplifting suspect

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Police are seeking the identity of a man who shoplifted at Walmart located on South Irby Street in Florence on Monday, according to the department’s press release.

He left the area in a tan Toyota Camry, the release states.

The suspect also went to the same Walmart and took more items on Wednesday, according to the release. He left the parking lot in a tan Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

