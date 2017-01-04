Georgetown County deputies search for CVS shoplifting suspect

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are searching for a woman who shoplifted at CVS located at 3710 Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post.

According to a witness, the suspect placed the items in her cart and exited the store with the unpaid items. She left in a 4-door Sedan, possibly gold or light tan in color with paper dealer tags, and fled the scene in a westerly direction.

The woman is about 5-foot-4-inch tall to 5-foot-6-inch tall in height and weighs approximately 130 to 140 pounds. She also has dark colored hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, light colored T-shirt, and jeans.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of the woman is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (843) 546-5101.

