Florence Sears set to close mid-February

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Sears located on 2701 David H Mcleod Blvd in Florence will be closing mid-February because of its financial performance, according to a press release.

On Wednesday, the company informed associates at 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores that their stores will be closing.

Customers can use the store locator function on the company’s web sites to find the location of their nearest Kmart and Sears stores.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.