Owner of pit bull that attacked Dillon boy arrested, dog captured

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – The owner of the pit bull that attacked a 4-year-old Dillon boy was arrested Tuesday, according to Dillon Chief David Lane.

Andrew Campbell has been arrested and charged with leash law violation, dangerous animal attack and failing to register the dog, Chief Lane said.

He also said the dog was captured Tuesday night.

