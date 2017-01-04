Caregiver forges $1,700 in checks, police say

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A caregiver was arrested after she forged $1,773 in checks in September and October, according to Conway Police Department’s report.

The victim who is being cared for is unable to sign her name due to bad health, so her daughter pre-signs the checks for her, the incident report states.

Both the mother and daughter names are listed on the checks as owners.

The suspect, Shantel Peyton, forged one check for $1,000 and the other for $773, according to the report.

Peyton was taken into custody and served arrest warrants.

