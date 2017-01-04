Police: Threat to ‘shoot up’ St. James High did not occur

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An alleged threat to “shoot up” St. James High School was investigated by Horry County Police and found not be credible. However, additional officers were present at the school Wednesday morning to make parents and students feel safe.

Officers were alerted Tuesday evening that someone had made a threat over social media to shoot up the Murrells Inlet school, according to a news release from HCPD. Officers and detectives investigated, and concluded that the alleged threat did not occur.

The student believed to have made the threat was cleared of any involvement, and according to police, the social media scare is believed to have been caused by a third party who may have overheard a conversation and taken it out of context. Several versions of the alleged threat were posted on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and possibly other formats, and all were found to have no credibility.

HCPD worked with Horry County School District officials during the event, and additional officers were present at the school Wednesday morning, the release states.

“The safety of our community, and especially our children, will always be our number one priority,” stated Lt. Raul Denis in the news release.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.