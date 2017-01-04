Florence Police seek woman in connection with robbery

The Georgetown County Public Services Department collected 13 tons of household hazardous waste material and nearly six tons of paper to be shredded last Saturday at Midway Fire Rescue’s headquarters.More >>
A Myrtle Beach couple is hoping to land a spot on NBC’s game show The Wall – not just for themselves, but also to benefit their initiative, which supports organizations locally and abroad to provide care for underprivileged children.More >>
Santee Cooper announced on Facebook it turned 83 years old Friday.More >>
The Hartsville Fire Department announced on Facebook Friday it celebrated its 109th birthday Thursday.More >>
A mother who has been deployed at Guantanamo Bay since August now on leave and will be surprising her son for his birthday! WMBF News has the privilege of capturing this amazing reunion live.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
Syria decried a U.S. missile attack early Friday morning on a government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a deadly chemical attack earlier this week, calling it an...More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
