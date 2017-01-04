Florence Police seek woman in connection with robbery - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence Police seek woman in connection with robbery

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Dorian Collins-Swinton. (Source: Florence Police) Dorian Collins-Swinton. (Source: Florence Police)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for questioning regarding a robbery.

Dorian Collins-Swinton, also known as “Angel” is wanted for questioning about a robbery of an individual in the 500 block of Third Loop Road on December 8, 2016, according to a news release from the department.

Police say they will share more details about the incident when they are able.

