Florence Police seek woman in connection with robbery

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for questioning regarding a robbery.

Dorian Collins-Swinton, also known as “Angel” is wanted for questioning about a robbery of an individual in the 500 block of Third Loop Road on December 8, 2016, according to a news release from the department.

Police say they will share more details about the incident when they are able.

