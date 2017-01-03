Report: Pizza order leads to five arrests in robbery investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police arrested two suspects after they used a stolen credit card to order pizza, and later arrested four more suspects who were involved in the robbery incident at the Sea Mist Motel on Monday, according to MBPD’s report.

The victim told police that when she got on the elevator the suspect grabbed her purse and attempted to flee from the area.

The report states that the victim defended herself and both of them fell to the ground.

During the scuffle, the victim’s wallet fell out of her purse, and the suspect took it, and fled from the location with another man.

Kevin Wilson and Antoneyo Fulton took the woman’s credit card and ordered pizza, according to the report. Police monitored them both and arrested them after they placed their order.

Additional arrests were made in the robbery investigation:

Lakayle Olympia Miller- FTC theft, 2 counts of FTC fraud, and possession of heroin

Raheem Joseph Mccrae - FTC fraud, obtaining goods under false pretenses, and resisting arrest

Shabazz Ramoe Scott - possession of stolen property and possession of heroin

