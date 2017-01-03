Report: Pizza order leads to five arrests in robbery investigation

An attorney representing several members of the Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team is firing back after an investigative report released Thursday alleged that members operated an escort service, worked at strip clubs and were "prostituting themselves."More >>
One person was injured in a shooting that took place Thursday night in Darlington.More >>
Richard Crout decided to start the beat box battle to beat bullies. He’s been bringing the battles to schools up and down the Grand Strand, even going as far as Charleston this week.More >>
A GoFundMe page has been established to offer financial support to the family of the 4-year-old Lamar boy who was injured Wednesday night after a tree fell onto their home.More >>
Six months after Hurricane Matthew battered the area, the city of Lumberton continues to recover after being hit especially hard.More >>
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
