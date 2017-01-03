Man wanted in credit card fraud at Home Depot in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man wanted in credit card fraud at Home Depot in Myrtle Beach

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: MBPD's Facebook post) (Source: MBPD's Facebook post)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are seeking to identify a man in reference to financial transaction credit card frauds that occurred on October 22, 2016 at Home Depot, according to the department's Facebook post. 

If anyone has any information, contact Detective Adams at 843-918-1904.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly