MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Marion Rural Fire Department mourns the loss of one of their own.

Monday night, Amy and Freddie Dimmery, both volunteer firefighters with the Marion Rural Fire Department, were t-boned on Highway 76.

Amy, didn’t make it and her husband suffered serious injuries.

Chief of the Marion Rural Fire Department, Billy Wallace, was on the scene along Highway 76 Monday night and like the rest of the department, he is taking the loss to heart.



“It's tough, I mean it really is, it's taking a toll on all of us. Something you don't ... you see it happen, but you don't expect it to happen to you,” he said.



Chief Wallace says Freddie and Amy Dimmery were coming from another accident, and simply on their way home when Freddie's voice came across the radio.

“He got on the radio and hollered that they had been in the accident and needed help bad,” he said.

Moments after the crash, Chief Wallace says Freddie Dimmery came to and knew he and his wife needed help, and needed it quick. So he reached for his radio. Immediately recognizing Freddie’s voice, everyone from the department rushed to the scene.

“…they heard him when he called, they knew who it was, and we all went as quick as we could get there,” he explained.



What they saw when they arrived, wasn't a sight Chief Wallace will forget... sleeping only three hours last night.



“…. It was a bad accident, the car was totally destroyed,” he said.



Chief Wallace calls the pair, true go getters…always going above and beyond for the department.

“Always. And they got two young children, one of them is 15 and one of them is 12 and it breaks my heart to know they lost their mother,” Wallace explained.

The Dimmery’s were fighting a fire just the night before alongside their fire family and the last thing Freddie Dimmery said to Wallace was that he will be back by his side soon.

“He told me, I’ll be out for a little while. That's the last thing he told me before he was loaded up and taken to Florence in an ambulance, it'll only be a while and I’ll be back,” Wallace said.

Amy, had just finished one of her last training classes, and Freddie was just promoted to Lieutenant.

The flag is flying at half-staff tonight at the Marion Rural Fire Department as the entire community mourns this loss.

