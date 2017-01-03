Myrtle Beach police seek help identifying credit card fraud suspects

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who was involved in several financial transaction credit card frauds that occurred on November 26, 2016, according to the department's Facebook post.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the individuals in the photos, contact Detective Adams at 843-918-1904.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.