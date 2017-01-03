Authorities warn fraud is on rise, as more credit fraud cases reported in 2016

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police say credit card fraud transactions is growing, as more people use plastic to make purchases. Investigators in the Property Crimes Division of the Myrtle Beach Police Department have handled more fraud cases in 2016 compared to 2015.

Lt. Joey Crosby, Spokesman for the Myrtle Beach Police Department says, the more we swipe our cards, the more we expose our personal information, "We're transitioning as a society from using cash and checks to we're using our credit cards a lot more, so our information is being exposed a lot more," said Crosby.

In 2016, Myrtle Beach Police investigators handled 371 financial transaction credit card fraud cases, compared to 2015, where there were 347 reported cases.

"The message is really we have to be very cautious as a society, now there are more ways than ever for people to get our information," explained Crosby.

Lt. Joey Crosby says investigators can't always pinpoint where or how fraud transactions take place, but he says they know some of the tools crooks are using.

Crosby said, "We've seen a lot more cloned cards."

Crosby says the fraud cases, are very lengthy complex investigation, and it takes time, for an officer to go through all the evidence, that leads them to a suspect.

"Many of them feel because they are sitting behind the computer or they are not being seen physically by the eye that they are not going to be caught or apprehended, but as with anything else they leave a trail as well," said Crosby.

Crosby says carrying credit card protectors can help block readers from taking your card info, and pay attention where you use your card.

"Be very mindful of where you use your card, when you go to those gas stations, take the time to check to see if there's a skimmer, handle the credit card holder, to see if there's something that has been manipulated," added Crosby.

Crosby said if you ever become a victim, of fraud report it. "By filing those police reports we are able to see what trends are happening, 'what are the bad guys doing to get your information, 'are they doing common things together?' And is there a group of individuals working together for this common cause," stated Crosby.

