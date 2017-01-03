Suspect in Pure Ultra Club shooting that injured 5 arrested, charged with attempted murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The suspect who was involved in the Pure Ultra Club shooting was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder Tuesday, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department's press release.

Cleavon Oneal Dantzler is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the release states.

