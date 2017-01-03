Conway police search for runaway teen

An attorney representing several members of the Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team is firing back after an investigative report released Thursday alleged that members operated an escort service, worked at strip clubs and were "prostituting themselves."More >>
An attorney representing several members of the Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team is firing back after an investigative report released Thursday alleged that members operated an escort service, worked at strip clubs and were "prostituting themselves."More >>
One person was injured in a shooting that took place Thursday night in Darlington.More >>
One person was injured in a shooting that took place Thursday night in Darlington.More >>
Richard Crout decided to start the beat box battle to beat bullies. He’s been bringing the battles to schools up and down the Grand Strand, even going as far as Charleston this week.More >>
Richard Crout decided to start the beat box battle to beat bullies. He’s been bringing the battles to schools up and down the Grand Strand, even going as far as Charleston this week.More >>
A GoFundMe page has been established to offer financial support to the family of the 4-year-old Lamar boy who was injured Wednesday night after a tree fell onto their home.More >>
A GoFundMe page has been established to offer financial support to the family of the 4-year-old Lamar boy who was injured Wednesday night after a tree fell onto their home.More >>
Six months after Hurricane Matthew battered the area, the city of Lumberton continues to recover after being hit especially hard.More >>
Six months after Hurricane Matthew battered the area, the city of Lumberton continues to recover after being hit especially hard.More >>
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
A disease that has been killing deer across the country for more than 50 years is posing a serious threat to Louisiana wildlife.More >>
A disease that has been killing deer across the country for more than 50 years is posing a serious threat to Louisiana wildlife.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>