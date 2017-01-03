Conway police search for runaway teen

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway police are asking for assistance in locating a runway boy who hasn't been seen or heard of since he left his home December 20, 2016, according to the department's press release.

Jeremiah Zachariah Dicker, 15, of Creel Street is 5-foot-4-inch tall and weighs 103 pounds.

