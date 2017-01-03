Authorities identify wanted suspect in New Year's Day shooting in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in a shooting incident on 436 Riverview Drive in Pawleys Island that involved a victim who was struck on New Year's Day, according to GCSO's press release.

Witnesses on the scene told deputies they heard multiple gunshots and observed multiple vehicles fleeing the scene, the release states.

A witness also explained how the victim was struck and was transported to Tidelands Memorial Hospital by a Good Samaritan.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

As a result of the investigation, 21-year-old Raekwon Shaheed Jarrell Grant is wanted in connection with the shooting. He is described by authorities as a black male, about 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.

Grant is wanted for one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the news release. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. The sheriff's office asks that one with information or sighting locations contact them.

