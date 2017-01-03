Two North Myrtle Beach public parking lots to become paid lots

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two public parking lots in North Myrtle Beach will become paid lots beginning Jan. 15.

According to information from city spokesperson Pat Dowling, the parking fee at the lots located on the oceanfront at Third Avenue North and Fourth Avenue North will be $1 per hour.

They join the paid parking lot on the second row at Fourth Avenue South, where the fee is also $1 per hour, according to Dowling.

He added a fourth parking lot on the oceanfront at Third Avenue South will become a paid lot at $1 per hour once it has been reconfigured.

These paid parking lots are in response to a specific issue.

According to Dowling, the lots are adjacent to large accommodations and some employees and guests have been parking in the free public parking spaces instead of using parking provided by their respective accommodations.

"This practice has forced residents and visitors not associated with the accommodations to park elsewhere and move young children and beach equipment across the street to the beach," Dowling said. "Older residents and visitors have also complained about being forced to use second-row parking. The transformation of the parking lots to paid parking will encourage turnover of parking spaces in these locations."

The parking spaces will be numbered and payments can be made using the Passport Parking app, online or by phone at (843) 628-2155.

