Conway police seek man for financial identity fraud

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Johns Island man is wanted by Conway police for financial transaction card fraud.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, the incident occurred on May 28, 2016 at the Walmart located at 2709-A Church St., in Conway.

Through the investigation, a subject was identified and a warrant was obtained for Jason Allen Green, 37, on a charge of financial identity fraud, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPD at (843) 248-1790.

