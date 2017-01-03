Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Scotland Co. cell

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A 22-year-old inmate at the Scotland County Detention Center was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in a cell on Sunday, January 1, according to an official with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

There appeared to be no signs of foul play, as Walter Cason Wilson was inside an isolation cell when he was found, according to Captain Mitch Johnson. EMS was contacted, and Wilson was later pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office is awaiting information from the coroner’s office, Captain Johnson said.

Wilson came into the Scotland County Detention Center on Saturday, December 31, 2016 on charges of second-degree trespassing and failure to appear in reference to a charge of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses, Captain Johnson said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.